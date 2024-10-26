C/R: Nkusukum Odambia festival turns bloody, 45-year-old man shot dead

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Nkusukum Odambia festival in Mankessim turned deadly when Acting Gyaasehene Nana Ato Gyinam allegedly shot and killed 45-year-old Kwesi Melchior.



Eyewitnesses reported tensions stemming from a prior warning by Gyinam, who accused Melchior of siding with a rival faction.



Despite the warning, Melchior attended the festival, leading to a confrontation and a fatal shooting.



Family members blame a longstanding chieftaincy dispute and are urging authorities to take swift action.



The local Assemblyman also condemned the incident, calling for justice to be served.