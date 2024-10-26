You are here: HomeNews2024 10 26Article 1998650

C/R: Nkusukum Odambia festival turns bloody, 45-year-old man shot dead

The Nkusukum Odambia festival in Mankessim turned deadly when Acting Gyaasehene Nana Ato Gyinam allegedly shot and killed 45-year-old Kwesi Melchior.

Eyewitnesses reported tensions stemming from a prior warning by Gyinam, who accused Melchior of siding with a rival faction.

Despite the warning, Melchior attended the festival, leading to a confrontation and a fatal shooting.

Family members blame a longstanding chieftaincy dispute and are urging authorities to take swift action.

The local Assemblyman also condemned the incident, calling for justice to be served.

