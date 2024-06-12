C/R: Onion seller, 37, electrocuted at Assin Dansame

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 37-year-old onion seller and mother of three, known as 'Maame B,' was tragically electrocuted in Assin Dansame, Central Region, after accidentally touching a fallen live electricity cable.



Her children discovered her lifeless body but, fearing electrocution, did not touch her and instead raised an alarm.



Neighbors arrived to find her deceased, and the police have since transported her body to Assin Fosu Hospital mortuary for autopsy and preservation.