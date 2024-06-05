C/R: Patients stranded at Assin Fosu Polyclinic as nurses embark on strike

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: Kasapa FM Online

Patients at the Assin Fosu Polyclinic in the Central Region are facing difficulties due to a sit-down strike by nurses and medical staff.



The strike is a response to a shortage of doctors at the polyclinic, which has operated with only one doctor for the past seven years.



Nurses are overwhelmed and forced to handle all patient care alone, affecting healthcare quality.



The strike will continue until their demands, including improved working conditions, are met. Patients are stranded and appealing for authorities to address the health workers' concerns.