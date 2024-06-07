C/R: Pupil, 10, escapes assassination attempt in Mankessim after testifying in court

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A ten-year-old pupil from Mankessim Anglican School in the Central Region has narrowly escaped an assassination attempt after testifying in a theft case at the Mankessim District Court.



The girl, a witness in a case involving a man named Majeed accused of stealing a tricycle, was attacked by three assailants wearing face masks while on her way home from school.



They tied her mouth and hands in an uncompleted building but fled when they noticed people approaching.



The victim's mother has reported the incident to the police, as she believed her daughter's life was in danger due to intimidation by the accused thief.