You are here: HomeNews2024 06 02Article 1945226

Regional News of Sunday, 2 June 2024

    

Source: Kasapa FM Online

C/R: Security man, 27, found dead in river at Mankessim

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

On June 1, 2024, a woman discovered his floating body while fetching water On June 1, 2024, a woman discovered his floating body while fetching water

A 27-year-old security guard and supermarket worker, Akwesi Appiah-Adjei, was found dead in the River Ochi at Mankessin, Mfantseman Municipality.

After offloading items at the supermarket, Appiah-Adjei went to swim and drowned.

Teenagers reported the incident, but no immediate search was conducted.

Mechanics later attempted a rescue but found no sign of him.

On June 1, 2024, a woman discovered his floating body while fetching water.

The police, with community help, retrieved the decomposing body, and it was subsequently buried following an agreement with the family.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment