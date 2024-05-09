C/R: Two crushed to death, 14 injured in accident near Jukwa

Regional News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.kasapafmonline.com/

A man and his about two-year-old son have been crushed to death by an over speeding vehicle near Jukwa on the Twifu Praso to Cape Coast Highway.



The two were on their motorbike when the vehicle run over them killing them on the spot.



Fourteen others onboard the commercial vehicle with registration number CR-553-16 also sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) for medical attention.



According to an eye witness, the mini bus which was moving at a top speed tried to overtake another vehicle, but lost control and crashed two persons and finally veered off into a bush.



The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.



The Jukwa Police Command has commenced investigation into the accident.