C/R: you can’t demonstrate in solidarity with me – Suspended Chairman stops supporters

Politics of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Prof. Richard Asiedu, suspended NDC regional chairman in the Central region, called off planned protests following his suspension for withdrawing a parliamentary candidate.



Supporters had planned demonstrations but were deterred by Asiedu's appeal for unity.



He emphasized party solidarity over personal grievances and thanked supporters, including parliamentary leaders, for their solidarity.



Asiedu aims for 20 seats and 60% victory for John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming elections, urging calm and support for party candidates despite his suspension.