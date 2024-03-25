C40 Cities Finance Facility delegation visits AMA for waste management project

General News of Monday, 25 March 2024

A delegation from the C40 Cities Finance Facility (CFF) management and donor group recently visited the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to gain insights into the preparation and structuring of projects on the ground.



The visit aimed to provide the CFF Project Advisory Group (PAG) members with a firsthand look at the Waste Source Separation and Compost Plant project in Accra, which is being supported by the governments of the UK, Germany, France, and the United States.



Led by Ms. Ingrina Shieh from the UK government's FCDO, the delegation included representatives from GIZ, C40 Cities, and other key stakeholders.



The project in Accra seeks to increase waste recycling and composting, reduce waste disposal, and ultimately, reduce greenhouse gas emissions from landfills and open burning. It also aims to generate jobs and improve work security and safety for workers in the waste sector.



Before the site inspection, the delegation met with the Mayor of Accra to discuss the progress and challenges of the waste management project.



Ms. Shieh emphasized the importance of collaboration between the CFF and local authorities in driving sustainable urban development agendas. She commended Accra's dedication to environmental initiatives and pledged the CFF's continued support.



The Mayor, Hon Elizabeth Sackey, expressed gratitude for the support of the C40 Cities Finance Facility in advancing Accra's waste management initiatives. She reaffirmed the city's commitment to fostering sustainable urban development and environmental stewardship.



The project in Accra is seen as an example of innovative solutions addressing urban challenges and mitigating the effects of climate change.