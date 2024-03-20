CAC Ghana commends Parliament for passing anti-LGTBQ bill

General News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The leadership of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Ghana has lauded Parliament for approving the anti-LGTBQ Bill, formally known as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.



According to the church, this legislative action reflects the dedication of Ghana’s lawmakers to uphold the nation's welfare, Daily Guide Network reports.



In a press conference held in Kumasi over the weekend, Apostle Abraham Amoh, the Trustee Chairman and Leader of the Christ Apostolic Church of Ghana, expressed gratitude to Parliament and urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sign the bill into law. He emphasized the importance of the President considering the sentiments of the people and aligning with Parliament's decision.



While recognizing Ghana as a secular state, Apostle Amoh stressed the importance of respecting the cultural traditions and religious beliefs of all ethnic groups and faith-based organizations. He urged the President to prioritize indigenous customs over foreign influences to promote national harmony.



Apostle Amoh highlighted the need to preserve Ghana's diverse cultural heritage, emphasizing the significance of safeguarding the country's identity and moral values. He called for the protection and strengthening of cultural practices to uphold Ghana's unique cultural identity.



Furthermore, Apostle Amoh encouraged citizens to assess the policies and track records of political parties, particularly the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to determine the party best suited to advance the nation's development agenda.



He urged Ghanaians to hold political leaders accountable and ensure transparent and peaceful electoral processes, emphasizing adherence to election guidelines for a cohesive electoral process and post-election period.