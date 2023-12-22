CADEG lauds Minority over the suspension of import restriction bill

General News of Friday, 22 December 2023

The Chamber of Automobile Dealers Ghana (CADEG) has commended the Minority in Parliament for their input that caused the suspension of the Import Restriction Bill presented by the government to Parliament.



This come on the back of the government withdrawing the Regulations on Restriction of Imports of Selected Strategic Products, 2023.



“Your commitment to our shared cause has been instrumental in fostering a collaborative and informed dialogue with key stakeholders, including policy makers and government officials.



“The suspension of the bill is a testament to the effectiveness of our collective efforts and the strength of our advocacy initiatives supported by Hon. Minority Leader,” CADEG said in a statement.



