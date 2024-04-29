CCP President encourages graduates to make a difference in a troubled world

General News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The President of the College of Counselling and Psychology (CCP), Rev. Prof. Samuel Oheneba-Dornyo, delivered an inspiring speech at the institution's 9th Graduation Ceremony, urging graduates to make a positive impact in a world facing numerous challenges.



Held under the theme "Healing a Hurting People: The Role of Professional Counsellors," the ceremony took place at Haatso on Friday, April 26, 2024.



Prof. Oheneba-Dornyo emphasized the crucial role of professional counsellors in providing healing and guidance to individuals amidst the difficulties prevalent in society. He underscored the vision of CCP to become a world-class institution for training professional counsellors capable of addressing the needs of a hurting world.



The college's mission focuses on educating and developing individuals' talents and skills to become effective counsellors, utilizing modern scientific tools and innovative training methods.



Reflecting on the school's history, Prof. Oheneba-Dornyo recounted its origins as the International Theological Seminary in Cantonments, Accra, in 1998. Over the years, the institution evolved, seeking accreditation from the National Accreditation Board (NAB) and eventually gaining affiliation with Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon, in 2014. The college has since expanded its offerings, awaiting certification for its Post Graduate Diploma and Master of Arts in Counseling Programs from the Ghana Tertiary Education Council (GTEC).



To enhance students' learning experience, CCP subscribes annually to an extensive e-library, providing access to a wealth of resources in counseling psychology and related fields. The institution has trained over 1000 counsellors at the lay and para-professional levels since 2014, drawing students from various religious backgrounds and professional fields across Ghana and beyond, including Nigeria, Sudan, Somalia, Rwanda, and several other countries.



The graduation ceremony welcomed distinguished guests, including Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah II, Rev. Prof. Johnson Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu, Dr. Sampson Atiemo, Dame (Dr) Mrs. Mary Anane-Mensah, Ms. Anna Plange, and Mr. Frank Owiredu-Yeboa, among others, who graced the occasion to celebrate the achievements of the graduates and the continued growth of CCP.