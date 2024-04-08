CCT Ghana calls for political neutrality in education funding

Politics of Monday, 8 April 2024

King Ali Awudu, President of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) Ghana, has raised concerns about the politicization of education funding, particularly regarding the allocation of resources between senior high schools (SHS) and basic schools.



He emphasized the need for political neutrality in education policy and funding decisions.



Mr. Awudu highlighted the disparity in funding between SHS and basic schools, noting that basic schools have not received the same level of investment.



Speaking on TV3, the CCT president stated, “The government is not pumping so much money as it is being pumped into the senior high schools. When it comes to the SHS, the feeding that is given to them alone surpasses the money that is supposed to be paid to pupils in basic schools per annum. So if you come to SHS the amount of money the government spends on feeding and other perishables per student, per day is just like the money that the government spends per pupil per year in the basic schools.



“Recently, you heard about the government’s wish to establish smart senior high schools and the purchase of some 1.3 million tablets at the cost of about 320 million dollars for SHS students, that is a lot of money and there is nothing wrong with that. The schools must be equipped but in every building the foundation is key. If the pupil is not well brought up at the Kindergarten, not well brought up at the primary, not well brought up the JHS, they will get to the SHS deficient. ”



He expressed worry that political considerations are influencing the allocation of funds, with more attention being given to investments in SHS at the expense of basic schools.



“In this country, there is no sector that is used for politics more than the educational sector,” he added.



The CCT President further expressed concern about the challenges faced by headteachers, noting that they are often unable to voice their frustrations for fear of being dismissed. He highlighted the poor teaching environment in some schools, stating that some classrooms are not suitable for learning.



Mr. Awudu called for an end to the politicization of education funding and

policy decisions, emphasizing the need for political leaders to prioritize equity in education.