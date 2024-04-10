CCTH boosts blood disease diagnosis with new machine

Health News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) has received a cutting-edge electrophoresis machine, a critical tool for analyzing, diagnosing, and treating various blood-related diseases.



This machine is crucial for conducting genetic testing, identifying microorganisms, and creating purified samples of proteins in medical and microbiology laboratories.



The machine, a generous donation from the William and Muriel Foundation, marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind at the hospital, according to Graphic Online.



The foundation's founder, William Quaye, emphasized their commitment to improving healthcare, especially in rural areas, and supporting early intervention for sickle cell disease, a condition with a high prevalence in Ghana.



Dr. Stephen Laryea, the Medical Director at CCTH, highlighted the importance of early detection and treatment for sickle cell disease, which affects about a quarter of the Ghanaian population. He noted the machine's potential in diagnosing other hematological disorders and supporting the hospital's growing reputation in treating oncological diseases.



The installation of the electrophoresis machine is expected to enhance the hospital's capacity to diagnose and treat various blood-related conditions, including sickle cell disease.



Dr. Laryea expressed hope for continued support from partners to further expand the hospital's capabilities, particularly in the area of blood banking.



The machine's arrival is seen as a significant step in advancing the hospital's diagnostic capabilities and improving healthcare outcomes for patients with blood disorders. The foundation's contribution is praised for its potential to make a lasting impact on healthcare delivery in Ghana, particularly in the realm of blood-related diseases.