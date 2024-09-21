CCTH gets new automated machine for diabetic patients

Health News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: GNA

The Health Community of West Africa (HCOWA) has donated a high-capacity glycated haemoglobin analyser to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) to improve diabetes care.



The new machine can perform 60 tests per hour, significantly reducing wait times for diabetic patients, compared to the hospital's old machine that could handle only six tests per hour.



Dr. Eric Ngyedu, CCTH's CEO, praised the donation, which enhances hospital services.



HCOWA's CEO, Anna Jiang, emphasized their commitment to healthcare improvement, while Regional Minister Marigold Assan called for more support from private organizations to assist healthcare delivery.