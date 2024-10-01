CCTU council member donates GH ¢80,000 towards endowment fund

General News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: cctu.edu.gh

Dr. Michael Krakue, a member of the Governing Council at Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) and CEO of ADK Consortium, generously donated GH₵80,000 to launch CCTU’s 40th Anniversary Endowment Fund.



The donation that was made on September 26, 2024, is intended to support the renovation of the university's Main Administration Block.



He stressed the importance of addressing CCTU's infrastructure needs and encouraged others to contribute.



The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kweku Adutwum Ayim Boakye, expressed his gratitude for the donation and highlighted its significance in initiating the university’s fundraising campaign, scheduled for November 8, 2024.