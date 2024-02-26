CCTV footage captures terrifying armed robbery attempt on Kumasi-Accra Highway

General News of Monday, 26 February 2024

A shocking incident unfolded on the Kumasi-Accra highway, as captured by CCTV footage.



The recording depicted an armed robbery attempt targeting passengers of a transport service provider, 2M Express.



The footage showed armed assailants firing gunshots at the vehicle, causing panic among passengers.



The attackers, wielding guns, machetes, and large sticks, robbed passengers of their belongings, leaving some injured.



According to a report by Onuaonline, the driver, Etiene, the robbers set up a roadblock and targeted multiple vehicles, assaulting passengers who couldn't meet their demands.



Despite the terrifying ordeal, the robbers fled into the bush upon hearing approaching police sirens.



“The gun-wielding men had mounted a barrier to stop vehicles from both ends of the road. I saw about 4 passenger vehicles who were stopped by the robbers. They then asked us to come down and begin to demand our valuables.



“One of the women on board a sprinter bus was beaten heavily by the robbers when she failed to show where her money is. The robbers attacked her with huge sticks and machete, while others also hit her with gun causing her injuries,” the bus driver recounted.



The driver, however, revealed that the suspected armed robbers fled into a nearby bush upon hearing a police siren from a distance.



