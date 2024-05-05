CDD-Ghana criticizes govt's handling of Cecilia Dapaah's case

General News of Sunday, 5 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has rebuked the government's response to the money laundering allegations involving former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah.



Expressing dismay over the government's treatment of scandals involving its associates, CDD-Ghana voiced concerns regarding the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General's recommendation to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) against pursuing money laundering investigations into Dapaah's affairs.



In a statement released on Friday, May 3, 2024, CDD-Ghana remarked that the sudden and inconclusive conclusion of the case follows a recurring pattern in the Nana Akufo Addo Administration's handling of allegations of criminal conduct, corruption, or financial malfeasance involving individuals closely linked to the government or ruling party.



CDD-Ghana interpreted the Attorney General's advice as effectively closing the case, despite assurances from the AG that the investigation would proceed.



The organization raised questions about EOCO's decision to seek guidance from the Attorney General without initiating its own investigations in response to the referral from the Special Prosecutor's office. It suggested that EOCO should have conducted its own inquiries rather than seeking legal advice at such an early stage.



This recommendation arose after the Special Prosecutor's office determined that the discovery of over $1 million in Dapaah's residence fell beyond its jurisdiction, leading to the proposal of money laundering investigations.