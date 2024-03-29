CDD-Ghana director calls for critical assessment of political candidates' proposals

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante, Advocacy and Policy Engagement Director at CDD-Ghana, has urged Ghanaians to transcend traditional two-party politics and critically assess candidates' proposals before casting their votes.



During an interview on Citi TV's Point of View, Dr. Asante emphasized the need for voters to support candidates who offer tangible solutions to the nation's pressing challenges.



He highlighted the current economic crisis, comparable to that of the 1980s, and criticized vague promises made by some candidates that fail to address these issues.



Dr. Asante urged voters to make bold and informed choices to avoid exacerbating future hardships, urging them to demand concrete plans from political aspirants.