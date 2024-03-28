CDD-Ghana urges media to hold politicians accountable ahead of 2024 elections

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has called on the media to hold politicians accountable for their statements and actions leading up to the December elections.



The Center emphasized the importance of questioning politicians about their plans to address the nation's current challenges, rather than allowing them to evade responsibility for their statements.



Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante, the Advocacy and Policy Engagement Director at CDD-Ghana, in an interview with Citi TV's Point of View, emphasized that the nation is at a critical juncture, and the media should refrain from promoting mere sloganeering and campaigning.



"I think that the media has to be bold and courageous to really call people out and say what exactly do you want to do to solve the problems and not let people get away with it. To hold people accountable. Because we haven’t really renegotiated our external debts as of now. So we are really in a bad state and we shouldn’t let it get worse and get drowned in this fanfare of a campaign," he said.