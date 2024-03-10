CDD-Ghana vows to advocate for repeal of anti-LGBTQ+ bill if signed by Akufo-Addo

General News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has affirmed its unwavering commitment to opposing the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value Bill, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, should it be signed into law by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile, emphasized the organization's dedication to preventing the bill from becoming a permanent fixture in the country's legal framework. He urged Ghanaians to critically examine the legislation and make decisions based on careful consideration rather than emotions.



Despite Parliament's endorsement of the bill on February 28, 2024, criminalizing LGBTQ activities and prohibiting their promotion, advocacy, and financial support, Professor Prempeh defended CDD-Ghana's stance. He argued that the bill contradicts the principles of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and poses a threat to the fundamental human rights of minority groups in the country.



"If this bill passes, we will continue to advocate for its repeal. We believe it offends the constitution because it violates one of the constitutional provisions designed to safeguard some separation of powers," he stated, referring to Article 108 that outlines the introduction of bills and their fiscal effects.



The legislation, if enacted, could result in imprisonment for individuals engaged in LGBTQ activities for 6 months to 3 years, while those promoting or financing such actions may face imprisonment ranging from 3 to 5 years.