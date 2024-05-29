CDS commissions equipment for UNIFIL

General News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: GAF Online

Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah has commissioned new equipment for the Ghanaian Battalion (Ghanbatt) serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on May 22, 2024.



The equipment includes 52 high mobility light tactical vehicles, a Mitsubishi Fuso bus, and 1,075 fragmentation jackets.



This fulfills the UN-Ghana agreement to enhance Ghanbatt's operational efficiency.



The CDS emphasized proper maintenance and appropriate usage of the vehicles. The ceremony was attended by senior military officials, including Air Commodore Joseph Adu-Gyamfi and Brigadier General Fuseini Salifu.