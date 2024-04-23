CETAG sets deadline for govt to address service conditions

General News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has issued a deadline to the government, demanding resolution of their service conditions by May 31, 2024.



CETAG expressed frustration over the government's delay in implementing the National Labour Commission's (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and negotiated service conditions, including compensation for additional duties performed in 2022.



Dr. Prince Obeng-Himah, CETAG's National President, stressed that failure to address their concerns by the specified date would lead the association to explore alternative actions.



"We would like to send a very strong signal and a message to our employer in unambiguous terms that we shall take our destinies into our own hands if, by 31st May 2024, all the outstanding compulsory arbitration awards as listed below are not fully implemented," he said.



He urged relevant government bodies and officials, including the President, Speaker of Parliament, Chief Justice, and Chairman of the National Peace Council, to ensure compliance with the NLC's arbitration award orders to maintain industrial peace.