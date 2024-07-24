CETAG withdraws services over salary freeze by gov't

General News of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The leadership of the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has urged members to withdraw all services in response to the government's decision to freeze their July salaries.



According to a statement, the services affected include attending meetings, participating in congregation ceremonies, providing academic counseling, and supervising students in their residence halls.



CETAG's decision follows the Education



Read full articleMinister's directive to Principals and the Controller and Accountant General to halt the validation of July 2024 salaries for teaching staff at the 46 public colleges of education due to their ongoing strike.



"Leadership has referred the illegal directive to freeze our July salaries to our lawyers to take the necessary action on it immediately," the statement dated July 23 declared.



