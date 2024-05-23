CID invites Accra FM host over Hopeson Adorye's 'dynamite' interview

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Class FM Online

The Accra Regional Police Command has initiated investigations into Hopeson Adorye's claim on Accra 100.5FM's 'Citizens Show' that the NPP tasked him with detonating dynamites in the Volta Region to intimidate NDC supporters during the last elections.



The CID has requested the show's host, Nana Otu Darko, to report to the Accra Regional CID with audio and video recordings of the program on Friday, May 24.



Adorye was granted GHS20,000 bail after being arrested and detained and was visited in custody by independent presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen, who, like Adorye, had left the NPP prior to the party's presidential primaries.