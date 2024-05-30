You are here: HomeNews2024 05 30Article 1944350

CJ inaugurates new High Court at Mampong

The new High Court building in Mampong, Ashanti Region, has been inaugurated, boasting modern facilities and accessibility for the physically impaired.

It features two courtrooms, judges' chambers, offices, and energy backup systems.

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo emphasized the importance of justice access for all, especially the vulnerable, and urged Judicial Service staff to maintain integrity.

She acknowledged her predecessors, local leaders, and the District Assembly Common Fund for their support.

The Mampong Paramount Chief called for additional staff and a Circuit Court to better serve the region.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including the Mampong Queen mother and local officials.

