CLOGSAG calls on government to do away with politicization of public services

General News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Executive Secretary for Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), Dr. Isaac Bampoe Addo has called on the government to stop interfering the public services with politics as it could have harmful effects on the country.



He stated that the government is carving out institutions from the services and branding them as commissions and Authorities where the Civil Service and the Local Government Service are gradually being weakened.



Continuing, Dr Bampoe Addo said that the presidential Office Act, 1993, (Act 463) has been a legal instrument that has emboldened governments to pursue the politicization of the services.



He added that "the Presidential Office Act empowers the President to appoint officers into the services who does not have the qualification and competencies as well as experience to work in those areas.



He, therefore, said these political apparatchiks and "goro" boys enter the Civil Service and Local Government Service without being qualified for the service and they are made to superintendent over career officers within the Civil Service and Local Government Service.



From the ruling of the Supreme Court on neutrality in June 2017, it was made clear that "No Civil Servant must owe or be seen to owe appointment or promotion to partisan activities since visible partisanship by Civil Servants would severely impair, if not destroy, the public perception of neutrality," he said.



Therefore the use of the Presidential Office Act in appointing Officers into the Civil Service and Local Government Service is against the supreme court ruling on neutrality.



Dr. Isaac Bampoe Addo urged all his members to continue to give off their best for the development of Ghana.



He made all this known to the public at the CLOGSAG Thanksgiving Service when he was delivering his 2023 Christmas message.