You are here: HomeNews2024 06 22Article 1952933

General News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

CLOGSAG plans to embark on nationwide strike on July 3

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG)

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has announced plans for a nationwide strike starting Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

In a letter to its members, CLOGSAG highlighted that the new salary structure approved by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has not been implemented, despite a Memorandum

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment