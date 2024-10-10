CLOGSAG raises concerns over migration of members to TVET Service

General News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: GNA

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has expressed concerns about the unauthorized migration of staff from the Civil and Local Government Services to other institutions, including the Ghana TVET Service.



In a press release, CLOGSAG’s Executive Secretary, Isaac Bampoe Addo, criticized the government's actions as unfair labor practices that violate labor laws.



The association noted that affected staff have not received adequate information on salaries or conditions of service and have been pressured to sign consent forms within 48 hours.



CLOGSAG urged members not to sign the forms and highlighted a previous agreement to revert affected officers to their former positions, which has not been implemented.