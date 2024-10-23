You are here: HomeNews2024 10 23Article 1997510

CLOGSAG serves notice to strike from Monday November 4

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) plans to begin a nationwide strike on November 4, 2024, due to delays in finalizing a salary structure for Civil Service and Local Government employees.

After previously postponing a strike in July based on government assurances that the structure would be completed by October 31, ongoing discussions have not resulted in firm offers.

CLOGSAG stated, “CLOGSAG would have no option than to declare a nationwide strike” due to the unmet deadline.

