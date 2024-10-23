CLOGSAG serves notice to strike from Monday November 4

General News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: 3news

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) plans to begin a nationwide strike on November 4, 2024, due to delays in finalizing a salary structure for Civil Service and Local Government employees.



After previously postponing a strike in July based on government assurances that the structure would be completed by October 31, ongoing discussions have not resulted in firm offers.



CLOGSAG stated, “CLOGSAG would have no option than to declare a nationwide strike” due to the unmet deadline.