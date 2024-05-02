CLOGSAG vows to defend integrity of Civil and Local Government services

General News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has pledged to combat any encroachment on the independence of the Civil Service and Local Government Service by political factions.



This commitment follows growing concerns raised by CLOGSAG regarding the infiltration of partisan interests into the functioning of these crucial public sectors, posing a threat to their core principles of efficiency, equity, and impartiality.



Speaking at a "Thanksgiving May Day" event, Isaac Bampoe Addo, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, urged members to stand resolute against efforts to politicize their duties.



Addressing the gathering, he emphasized the importance of maintaining public trust in the civil and local government services, warning that any perception of political interference could undermine their effectiveness.



"In the upcoming elections, it's vital for the citizens of Ghana to elect a government committed to upholding the principles of impartiality, objectivity, and permanence within the civil and local government services," stated Mr. Bampoe Addo.



He affirmed CLOGSAG's determination to resist any infiltration of political influences into these services, calling upon divine intervention for support in their endeavor.