CNC Director calls on chiefs to lead role in fight against child marriage

Collins Ahmed-Edwards, the Director of the Centre for National Culture (CNC) in the Upper East Region, has emphasised the pivotal role of chiefs in leading the battle against child marriage within communities.



The director observed that individuals holding the position of chiefs possess significant authoritative power within their respective communities, and could thus be instrumental in galvanizing the populace towards addressing the menace of teenage pregnancy and child marriage.



“There is no doubt that as chiefs you have a pivotal role to play in the crusade towards ending child marriage which had shuttered the dreams of many teenage girls in societies,” he said.



Mr Ahmed-Edwards delivered speeches at distinct events held in the communities of Bongo District.



These events aimed to create awareness among members about the adverse effects of child marriage.



During the event, the Upper East Movie Makers Association presented a drama performance that highlighted the adverse impacts of child marriage. The performance emphasized the need to support the girl-child in achieving their aspirations, just like the boy-child.



The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) and CNC jointly organized an event in the region to address the issue of child marriages and to develop strategies to mitigate or eliminate the same.



Identical events were held in communities such as Zorkor-Kudurogu, Naamo, Bongo Feo and Bongo Beo.



He voiced concern regarding the physical readiness of adolescent girls to bear children stating that they may not be medically equipped to carry fetuses in their uteri and deliver them, while emphasizing the significance of parental intervention in safeguarding them against unintended pregnancies.



“As a society, we must prevent such needless deaths by preventing teenage girls from getting pregnant which often forces them into early marriage,” he added.



The event was chaired by Naba Amaletinga, the Chief of Soboko, who urged the government to allocate funds to the CNC to educate all communities on strategies to combat child marriage.



While complimenting the CNC and UNICEF for the programme, he urged parents to take education on child marriage thoughtfully to safeguard the future of their teenage girls.