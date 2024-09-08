You are here: HomeNews2024 09 08Article 1978826

Source: opemsuo.com

COA announces injectable cancer medication anticipated to fetch $50m annually

COA Research and Manufacturing Limited CEO, Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, has announced plans for a new injectable medication aimed at treating viruses and cancer, expected to generate $50 million annually for Ghana.

The factory for this product will be built on land provided by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in the Ashanti Region.

Prof. Duncan revealed this during Otumfuo’s visit to the company’s facility in the Central Region.

The CEO praised the Asantehene's unwavering support, highlighting his essential role in the company’s success since its establishment.

