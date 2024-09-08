COCOBOD CEO blames Russian govt for promoting cocoa smuggling in Africa

General News of Sunday, 8 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana Cocobod CEO Joseph Boahene Aidoo announced that the government is enhancing efforts to combat cocoa smuggling, with the Ghana Armed Forces leading a new anti-smuggling initiative.



Aidoo revealed that cocoa smuggling cases are rising, including recent interceptions of cocoa being transported in fuel tankers.



He emphasized the military's role in tackling the issue, which is crucial for protecting Ghana’s cocoa export industry and supporting local farmers.



Aidoo also noted concerns about Russian military groups in Francophone countries involved in buying smuggled cocoa, highlighting the need for strong measures to safeguard the sector.