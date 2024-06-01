You are here: HomeNews2024 06 01Article 1945070

COCOBOD announces end of 2023/2024 main crop season purchases

Joseph Boahen Aidoo, CEO of COCOBOD Joseph Boahen Aidoo, CEO of COCOBOD

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced that purchases for the 2023/2024 main crop season will conclude at the close of business on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

In a statement issued in Accra, COCOBOD Chief Executive Joseph Boahen Aidoo stated, "To assist the Licensed Buying Companies in obtaining the final returns from up-country, COCOBOD has decided that returns on the declared purchases will be accepted until 4:00 PM on Thursday, June 13, 2024."

