COCOBOD approves importation cocoa beans from Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria

General News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has approved the importation of 2,500 tonnes of cocoa beans from Côte d’Ivoire and 1,000 tonnes from Nigeria.



This is accoring to a letter, dated January 25, 2024, addressed to the Managing Director of Afrotropic Cocoa Processing Company Ltd and signed by the Chief Executive of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo. The letter indicates the approval of the request by the Afrotropic Cocoa Processing Company to import cocoa beans from the two West African countries.



The delivery of the cocoa beans is expected to be done only by sea through the Tema Port.



"You are therefore requested to provide detailed information on the following: i. Name of Vessel, ii. Shipment schedule, iii.Quantity of beans to be imported, i.e. wethere the importation would be in one bulk otherwise, state quantity per shipment, iv. expected date/time of arrival," the letter stated.



"In connection with this approval, you are required to obtain all necessary authorizations from the relevant state institutions, including the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, before commencing the importation," it added.



