COCOBOD denies approval for procurement of iPad keyboards

General News of Monday, 1 April 2024

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has clarified that its management has not yet approved the procurement of iPad keyboards for its Board of Directors, and no procurement transactions have taken place.



The clarification comes in response to a memo from the Board’s Information Systems Department requesting approval for the procurement of iPad keyboards, which sparked controversy and backlash.



COCOBOD explained that the request was made as part of efforts to enhance productivity and collaboration among board members, particularly through the adoption of the “CONVENE” App to reduce the use of paper and stationary during meetings.



Read below the statement by COCOBOD:



GHANA COCOA BOARD

PRESS

RELEASE

Date: 1st April 2024



CLARIFICATION REGARDING PROCUREMENT OF IPAD KEYBOARDS FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS



The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has taken notice of the widely circulated memo originating from the Information Systems Department of the Board. The said memo is a proposal requesting management to approve the procurement of iPad keyboards for members of the Board of Directors.



The request to purchase iPad keyboards was based on the Board’s adoption of the “CONVENE” App which is part of efforts to reduce the use of paper and stationary during board meetings, while at the same time, enhancing productivity and collaboration among members.



We wish to emphasize that Management has not sanctioned the procurement of the keyboards, and consequently, no procurement transactions have taken place.



ISSUED BY:

PUBLIC AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT