Source: Peace FM Online

COCOBOD moves to stop farmers from selling cocoa farms to illegal miners

The Ghana Cocoa Board has planned to address the issue of cocoa farmers leasing their farms for non-cocoa purposes.

They would announce measures to discourage this practice, including signing agreements with farmers.

The government has further invested millions to revive cocoa farms and will hand over these farms to beneficiary farmers.

The Board seeks support from civil society organizations to combat illegal mining and safeguard the cocoa industry in Ghana.

