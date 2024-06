General News of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced that the Light Crop Cocoa season purchase will begin on June 21, 2024.



The producer price for Grade I and II cocoa beans is GH₵993.60 per 30kg load or GH₵2,070.00 per 64kg bag, according to a statement signed by CEO Joseph Boahen Aidoo.