COCOBOD responds to cocoa beans importation claim

The importation of cocoa beans from neighbouring countries by Ghana Cocoa Board (COCBOD) has been a customary practice in the industry for over two decades, as clarified by the organisation.



Afrotropic Cocoa Processing Company Limited has been granted permission to import cocoa beans, according to a letter signed by the CEO of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Joseph Boahen Aidoo, and addressed to the company.



The Afrotropic Cocoa Processing Company has planned to procure a total of 2,500 units of cocoa beans from the Ivory Coast and an additional 1,000 units from Nigeria through importation.



Stakeholders have expressed concerns about the current state of the highest exporter, which has now become an importer due to COCOBOD's recent move. Their reactions were sparked by this decision.



In response to this, COCOBOD, in a statement, said that the practice is not something new.



“All processing companies in Ghana established post-November 2001 are permitted by law to import cocoa beans for processing in Ghana. It is an industry practice that has existed for over 20 years to allow factories to import from other countries including, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Nigeria and Ecuador,” COCOBOD clarified.



COCOBOD further stated that the practice of allowing companies to specify their desired cocoa recipes is crucial for meeting their production needs and managing costs.



This practice enables companies to create chocolate with specific characteristics and flavors, thereby enhancing their product offerings.



Additionally, it helps them achieve cost savings, making it a critical component of their operations.



“Ghana’s cocoa is a premium cocoa and as part of cost management and operational strategy, companies often blend premium Ghana Cocoa with less premium cocoa beans from other producing countries.”



COCOBOD expressed their disappointment with the letter's contents, which were misunderstood as they urged the public to ignore any untrue claims that may have been made based on the leaked letter.



