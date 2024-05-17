CODA commissions five projects in Ketu South Municipality

Regional News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: GNA

Coastal Development Authority (CODA), mandated to accelerate economic and social development in coastal regions, has commissioned five projects for use in Ketu South Municipality.



The projects in education and health sectors included a two-unit ultramodern Kindergarten block at Agavedzi AME Basic School, a three-unit classroom block at Atsiaklorbor Basic School, a three-unit classroom block at Tublukope Basic School and a six-unit classroom block at Viepe RC Basic School.



Also commissioned was a community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Amutinu.



These projects aimed to address the unique challenges of inadequate education infrastructure and health needs faced by the communities in the coastal municipality.



Speaking during the commissioning, Mr Selorm Kofi Gakpetor, acting Regional Director of CODA, said these projects were a testament that the government was delivering on its policies and programmes as promised to the people of Ghana, indicating that the five projects formed part of the one million dollar per constituency policy.



“The one million dollars for every district doesn’t mean handing the money over to the districts but the monies are used to implement projects such as these towards sustainable development and growth.



The projects we’re commissioning today, and others being implemented form part of the one million dollars for Ketu South. So, if you hear people say that Ketu South has not benefitted from the one million dollars meant every district, know that cannot be so.”



Stakeholders in the various communities were grateful for the projects, which they said would greatly serve the needs of the people while assuring of maintaining the facilities so they could serve the purpose for which they were built, for generations to come.



Madam Clara Sedinam Kudah, Headteacher of Viepe RC Basic School, in an interview with Ghana News Agency said the new classroom block (in use since completion) for the school was a relief from the inadequate classrooms it suffered over the years declaring that overcrowding in the school “is now a thing of the past.”



Mr Sylvester Kumawu, Assembly member for Amutinu/Salakope, appealed to the authorities to furnish the newly commissioned CHPS compound with working equipment to get the place operational to help deliver quality healthcare to residents.



Mr Maxwell Koffie Lugudor, Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu South, thanked CODA and government for delivering on their promises and asked that other projects currently being implemented be completed early and commissioned for use to improve lives while assuring his people that “more is to come.”