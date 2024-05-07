CODEO deploys 195 observers for biometric voter registration exercise

General News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has trained and deployed 195 observers across 146 randomly selected districts in preparation for the upcoming Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) Exercise conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC).



Albert Kofi Arhin, the National Coordinator for CODEO, announced that these observers, including Regional Coordinators, stationary observers, and mobile observers, have undergone thorough training to ensure professionalism and accurate reporting throughout the registration period, scheduled from May 7 to May 27, 2024.



In line with CODEO's mission to uphold transparency and public confidence in the electoral process, the observation of the 2024 BVR exercise marks the beginning of the Coalition's electoral support activities leading up to the general elections.



Mr. Arhin urged all eligible voters, particularly first-time voters, to actively participate in the registration exercise, emphasizing the importance of abiding by electoral procedures and avoiding actions that could compromise the integrity of the process.



He also called on stakeholders, especially political party leaders and supporters, to maintain peace and adhere to lawful means of addressing any concerns or complaints during the registration period.



Furthermore, Mr. Arhin assured the public that observation reports would be regularly shared throughout the exercise, highlighting the joint support from the Embassy of the Netherlands and the National Democratic Institute (NDI), facilitated by funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Consortium for Elections and Political Processes Strengthening (CEPPS) mechanism.