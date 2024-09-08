You are here: HomeNews2024 09 08Article 1978559

COKA to NPP: Let’s remain united;, it’s key to keeping NDC in opposition

NPP stalwart Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, known as COKA, rallied support for the party in Offinso South on September 1, stressing the importance of unity and consistent voting for both parliamentary and presidential candidates.

COKA, alongside Dr. Yaw Opoku Isaac, the parliamentary candidate, urged constituents to support the NPP to ensure continued dominance over the NDC.

Dr. Isaac, seeking re-election, highlighted ongoing development projects needing completion.

The event featured donations, including a new wheelchair for a physically challenged man, Philimon Quashie, by COKA, reflecting the party's commitment to community support.

