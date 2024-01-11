COP Alex Mensah proved allegations against Dampare – Joe Wise endorses ex-cop for Bekwai seat

Politics of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Member of Parliament for the Bekwai Constituency, Joseph Osei-Owusu alias Joe Wise has officially thrown his weight behind retired Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah to succeed him.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Joe Wise during a meeting with New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates praised the courage of COP Mensah who months back was the subject of a parliamentary probe into a leaked tape in which some officers and a politician were plotting the removal of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare from office.



“If COP today has announced his intention to contest our party primaries, he is no stranger...” he stated.



According to the MP, who is the current Deputy Speaker of Parliament, COP Mensah did not only show courage during his appearance at the committee’s sitting but also proved the various allegations that were made against the current IGP on the leaked tape.



“So, when you watched on TV how he answered the questions; the courage and the truthfulness that unfolded, a lot of people including the committee members kept calling me that Joe your man is heavy, he is courageous.



"Today, by the grace of God, we have concluded the committee's report, those who brought the issue are afraid and do not want the report to be brought out because of his truthfulness, the testimony he gave proved that everything he said was the truth,” he said.



In the said leaked tape, COP Asare and two other senior office, Superintendent George Lysander Asare and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyabi were heard courting the support of a former New Patriotic Party Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu for the removal of Dr Dampare.



The officers among other things accused Dr Dampare of being incompetent and a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress whose presence in office poses a threat to the NPP’s ability to retain power.



The officers also confessed to being NPP members on the tape.







