COP Yohonu is effective and efficient; his appointment is a step in the right direction – Peace Watch Ghana

General News of Thursday, 18 July 2024

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

Peace Watch Ghana, a non-governmental organization focused on peace and security, has praised President Akufo-Addo for appointing Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the Deputy Inspector General of Police in Charge of Operations.



Executive Director Madam Nyonkopa Daniels described the appointment as long overdue, emphasizing COP Yohuno's effectiveness and dedication to the Ghana Police Service.



She highlighted his track record as the former Greater Accra Regional Commander, noting his role in apprehending several armed robbers during his tenure.



Madam Daniels also emphasized the positive working relationship between COP Yohuno and IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, dispelling speculations of any undermining intentions towards the current IGP.



She assured that both officers would collaborate to ensure peaceful organization of the 2024 elections.