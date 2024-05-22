COPEC warns of imminent fuel shortage amid tanker drivers' strike

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has issued a warning about a potential fuel shortage if the concerns of the striking Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union are not swiftly addressed.



COPEC highlighted that unresolved issues could lead to severe consequences for fuel availability.



The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union initiated an indefinite sit-down strike on Tuesday, May 21, demanding better working conditions.



COPEC's Executive Secretary, Duncan Amoah, has cautioned that if the strike persists for 72 hours, petroleum consumers may face fuel shortages and long queues at pumps.



“The oil marketing companies cannot get you the products without those tanker drivers and what that adds to the woes of the Ghanaian is that if that strike is not called off within the next 48 to 72 hours, we may soon have to queue to get fuel because the supply at the various fuel stations is likely to run out,” Amoah stated.