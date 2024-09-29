CPD allowance for teaching, non-teaching staff doubled – Kwasi Kwarteng

General News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The government has announced a significant increase in the Continuous Professional Development (CPD) allowance for pre-tertiary teaching and non-teaching staff nationwide.



Professional teachers will now receive GHS 2,400 annually, up from GHS 1,200, while non-professional teachers’ allowance has been raised to GHS 1,800 from GHS 800.



This move aims to support teachers' ongoing training and skill enhancement.



Ministry of Education spokesperson, Kwasi Kwarteng, emphasized that the increase reflects the government’s commitment to boosting educators' professional growth and improving the quality of education in Ghana.



The new rates take effect immediately.