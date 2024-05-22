CPP Independent Committee urges members to rebuild party

Politics of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Wing Commander Patrick Sorgbodjor (retd), the Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Independent Committee, has urged all CPP members to join efforts in rebuilding the party.



He emphasized that the CPP has faced significant challenges, including the closure of party offices and a non-functional secretariat.



"The party is supreme and not the personal property of any individual or group," Sorgbodjor stated in a Graphic Online report.



In an interview, Wing Commander Sorgbodjor discussed the committee's plans to reorganize the CPP's operations until new national officers are elected.



The committee includes Prof. Nii Noi Dowuona, Ali Adamu, Opare Addo, Joyce Larbie, Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, Bright Akwetey, and Kwame Botsio.



This initiative follows meetings with the party's founder members, council of elders, national leadership, and other key groups to address the party's crises.



The meetings, held from April 16 to 18, 2024, at the East Legon residence of Naa Prof. Edmund N. Delle Chiir V Ill, aimed to gather input and suggestions from all party members on resolving the ongoing issues.



Wing Commander Sorgbodjor expressed that the committee's primary goal is to restore the party's structures and operate with an open-door policy, encouraging members to share their ideas and suggestions.



Sorgbodjor called for patience and cooperation from the party's rank and file as the committee begins its work. He assured members that the committee would keep them informed about its progress and activities.