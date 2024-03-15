CPP attributes delay in flagbearer selection to former chairperson's refusal to step down

Politics of Friday, 15 March 2024

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has cited the delay in selecting a flagbearer for the 2024 elections to the reluctance of the party’s former chairperson to adhere to a directive by the National Executive Council (NEC) for all national executives to vacate their positions.



Despite these challenges, the party remains optimistic about electing its flagbearer in July.



The directive for all national executives to step down was issued during a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, with the aim of electing a new set of executives to lead the party ahead of the upcoming election.



However, the former chairperson, Akosua Frimponmaa Sarpong Kumankuma, disagreed with the party’s decision and proceeded to court after refusing to step down.



Although the case is still pending in court, Dr. Akwasi Bosompem Boateng, the interim spokesperson of the party, assured the public of the CPP's plan to unveil its flagbearer in July despite the ongoing legal proceedings.



Meanwhile, the Central Committee of the party has refuted claims by the former chairperson that the court case has impacted the decision-making process of the NEC.