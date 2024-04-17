CPP calls for probe into Electoral Commission amid NDC's concerns

Politics of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) is raising concerns about the escalating tension between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Electoral Commission (EC), fearing its impact on the 2024 general elections.



The CPP emphasizes the need for a comprehensive examination of the EC's operations under Jean Mensah's leadership, particularly in response to the NDC's demand for an independent investigation into the theft of Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits from the EC’s headquarters.



In an interview with Citi News, Sylvester Sarpong Soprano, CPP's Director of Communications, highlights the importance of addressing the discord to ensure fair and transparent electoral processes in December.



He emphasizes that resolving the antagonistic relationship between the NDC and the EC is crucial to prevent potential disputes over election outcomes and enhance public confidence in the Electoral Commission's activities.