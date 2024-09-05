CPP flagbearer race: Defeated candidate refuses to congratulate Nana Frempomaa

Politics of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: 3news

Nana Frimpomaa Kumankumah has been elected the Convention People’s Party (CPP) presidential candidate for the December 7 elections.



In the party's nationwide vote, she received 763 votes, defeating Nana Yaw Frimpong, who garnered 586 votes out of 1,360 total votes cast.



Kumankumah urged unity and thanked her supporters in her victory speech.



Frimpong, however, has refused to congratulate Kumankumah, alleging vote-buying.



Kumankumah remains focused on challenging the NPP and NDC in the general elections.